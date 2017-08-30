SC allows Dr Asim to travel abroad 

Islamabad

The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered the removal of PPP leader Dr Asim Hussain’s name from the Exit Control List (ECL), permitting him to travel abroad for a month to undergo medical treatment. The decision was made after a three-member apex bench, headed by Justice Dost Muhammad Khan, heard arguments from Hussain’s counsel, Barrister Latif Khosa. The SC ordered the Federal Investigation Agency, the Interior Ministry, immigration and other government institutions to remove Hussain’s name from the ECL against a surety of Rs6 million to be submitted in the trial court. The court further directed that his name should be placed on the list once he returns to Pakistan. The trail will continue in Hussain’s absence. In June, Hussain, a close aide of former president Asif Ali Zardari, had filed a petition in the SC asking for the removal of his name from the ECL so that he may travel abroad for treatment. The former minister has reportedly been undergoing treatment for a cardiovascular ailment. As the SC began hearing the petition, the apex bench wondered why those accused of corrupt practices tend to suddenly fall sick.

