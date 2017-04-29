SC admits Hanif’s petition against Imran, Tareen

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Supreme Court on Friday admitted for hearing a petition filed by PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi against PTI Chairman Imran Khan and Secretary General Jahangir Tareen.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar will hear the case from May 3.

Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Umar Ata Bandiyal are also part of the bench.

The PML-N leader in his petition has accused the PTI leaders of concealing assets and ‘offshore companies’ in their nomination papers that were filed to the Election Commission of Pakistan.

In the petition, the Supreme Court has been asked to direct the Election Commission of Pakistan for disqualification of Imran Khan and Jahangir Tareen over tax evasion and non-declaration of offshore companies.

The petitioner claimed that Tareen had misguided the ECP and the FBR by concealing details of his offshore company, submitting false declaration of assets of agricultural income, while filing tax return in 2010 and nomination paper in 2013.

The petitioner alleged that Tareen ‘fraudulently overstated’ his agriculture income to the FBR.