SC adjourns hearing till Monday

Panama case

Islamabad

The Supreme Court on Thursday adjourned hearing of the Panama implementation case till Monday. The three-member special implementation bench of the apex court resumed hearing of JIT’s application regarding obstacles hindering its investigation into Sharif family offshore holdings.

Attorney General for Pakistan Ashtar Ausaf appeared before the bench. As the Prime Minister were appearing before the JIT for recording his statement, the JIT had requested the SC they cannot appear before the court for hearing due to their engagement in investigation from the PM. The bench adjourned hearing of the case till next Monday on the request of the JIT.

The government departments, blamed by the JIT for allegedly obstructing their probe into allegations against the Sharif family, were to submit their replies to the Supreme Court. A number of replies were submitted to the attorney general’s office by different organisations.—INP