SC acquits two death row convicts after years

The Supreme Court has acquitted two death row inmate who were remained behind the bars for 9 and 14 years respectively. A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa heard the appeal of convicts against death sentence handed down to them by a trial court on charges of murder. A convict, Muhammad Azam was booked in the case of murdering Sabar Hussain belongs to District Gujranwala in 2008. A trial court had handed down death sentence to Azam, which was also upheld by the Lahore High Court. The convict challenged the rejection of his appeal against the sentence by the LHC in the Supreme Court. However, another convict, Shabeer Ahmed known as “Shakko” was booked in a murder case of Muhammad Saleem resident of District Sargodha fourteen years ago. Trial court had handed down death sentence to him, which was converted into life imprisonment by the Lahore High Court, subsequently he approached SC which acquitted him after 14 years. The Supreme Court after hearing arguments of the counsels acquitted the convicts for lack of evidence and contradictions in the statements of the witnesses.—APP

