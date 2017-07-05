SC acquits life imprisonment convict after 17 years

Islamabad

The Supreme Court has acquitted a life-imprisonment inmate who remained behind the bars for 17 years. Acting Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa heard the appeal moved by Muhammad Aslam against life imprisonment handed down to him by a trial court on charges of killing Muhammad Sarwar in Kasur. Justice Khosa remarked that who should be held accountable for keeping an innocent person in jail for seventeen years.

A trial court had handed down life-imprisonment which was also upheld by the Lahore High Court. The convict challenged the rejection of his appeal against the sentence by the LHC in the Supreme Court. The court after hearing arguments of the counsel acquitted the convict for lack of evidence and contractions in the statements of the witnesses.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court Tuesday granted bail to two accused involved in alleged corruption of Rs. 150 million in the payment of pensioners. A two-member bench headed by Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan heard the appeal against Sindh High Court decision moved by the seven accused seeking bail in references filed by National Accountability Bureau.—APP