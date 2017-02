Karachi

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between State Bank of Pakistan and the Nepal Rastra Bank – the central bank of Nepal to cooperate in the field of Supervision and Exchange of Supervisory Information. The cooperation between the countries, is in accordance with Basel Core Principles for Effective Banking Supervision.

The agreement was signed in a ceremony held on February 09, 2017 at the SBP Head Office in Karachi.—NNI