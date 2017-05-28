SBP to remain closed as bank holiday tomorrow

Karachi

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will remain close for public dealings tomorrow (Monday), which will be observed as ‘Bank Holiday for the purpose of deduction of Zakat, according to the notification.

Moreover, it was stated that all banks, development finance institutions (DFI) and microfinance banks (MFBs) will remain closed for public dealing tomorrow (Monday). The employees of all banks, DFIs and MFBs were told to attend their offices on the Bank Holiday treating it as a normal working day.

Earlier, SBP announced Ramazan timings from 8:00am to 2:15pm (without break) from Monday to Thursday and 8:00am to 1:00pm (without break) on Fridays, All banks, development finance institutions and microfinance banks were asked to follow the schedule.

Business (banking) hours for public dealing on Monday to Thursday will be from 8:00am to 1:45pm without any break whereas on Friday business (banking) hours for public dealing will be from 8:00am to 12:30pm without any break.

After the holy month of Ramzan-ul-Mubarak, the timings will automatically be reverted to pre Ramzan-ul-Mubarak timings.—SABAH