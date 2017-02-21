SBP lodges complain with FIA against fake email

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The State Bank of Pakistan has lodged a complaint with the FIA Authorities Against a scam email from a fake email address created in the name of Governor State Bank of Pakistan suggesting that the recipient has received a large sum of money from a foreign government. To the benefit of public, SBP clarifies that such email has never been issued by any person including the Governor in person, his office or the SBP and that this is an attempt to defraud general public and defaming and maligning the institution. Taking legal recourse against such unscrupulous element behind these attempts, SBP has already lodged a complaint with the FIA authorities in Karachi.