SBP issues Rs168b banknotes on Eid

Amanullah Khan

Karachi

To meet the increasing demand for fresh banknotes on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha 2017, SBP Banking Services Corporation (SBP BSC) made elaborate arrangements with a focus to cover maximum stakeholders including the general public.

The SBP issued fresh banknotes of Rs. 168 billion as compared to Rs.161 billion issued on previous Eid-ul-Azha. This included lower denomination notes (up to Rs.100) of Rs. 8 billion and higher denomination banknotes (Rs.500 and above) of Rs. 160 billion, which is meant for heavy payments & ATM needs of commercial banks.

To ensure maximum issuance, all 16 field Offices of the SBP BSC issued fresh notes to the general public from its counters before Eid-ul-Azha.

In addition to this, the commercial banks were also issued lower denomination fresh bank notes worth Rs. 7 billion to disburse the same to the public and their accounts holders.