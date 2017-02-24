SBP imposes 100% cash margin on import of certain consumer items

Karachi

The State Bank of Pakistan, in exercise of powers entrusted to it under Banking Companies Ordinance, 1962, has imposed 100% cash margin requirement on import of certain consumer items. The requirement of 100% cash margin has been prescribed on items such as motor vehicles (both CKDs and CBUs), mobile phones, cigarettes,

jewellery, cosmetics, personal care, electrical & home appliances, arms & ammunitions etc.

This regulatory measure would, interalia, discourage the import of these items and would have l impact on the general public.

State Bank expects that this regulatory measure would help accommodate incremental import of growth-inducing capital goods.