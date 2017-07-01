SBP to hold training programme for coaches

Lahore

Director General Sports Board Punjab, Zulfiqar Ahmed Ghumman said on Friday that SBP will hold modern training programme in due course of time to train its coaches to contribute in the overall development of sports in the province.

‘We have already conducted a similar activity under the supervision of foreign physical education coaching experts to impart latest coaching techniques to our coaches and we will continue it to raise the overall standards of our games’,he told APP here. He said SBP under the vision of Punjab Chief Minister has taken a number of steps for the revival and development of the games.

‘We are striving for the cause of sports in the province and we have taken a number of steps as far as creation of sports infrastructure and its allied facilities are concerned’ he said adding ‘On the other hand we are laying special emphasis on the training of our coaches to equip them with the modern coaching knowledge and techniques’.

DG SBP said it is heartening sign that Punjab is emerging as a model province having most modern sports facilities in the shape of sports complexes and grounds.—APP