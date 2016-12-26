SBP gives grant for holding of CM ju-jitsu championship

Lahore

Sports Board Punjab has given a grant of Rs 200,000 to Pakistan Ju-Jitsu Federation for holding the CM Punjab National Ju-jitsu championship here here from December 30.

“We will continue promoting all the martial art games and holding of CM ju-jitsu championship will help in further promoting the game besides identifying new talent” , said Director General Sports Punjab, Zulfiqar Ahmad Ghumman while presenting the cheque to President, PJJF ,Khalil Ahmad Khan here on Monday at his office.

Ghumman reiterated his pledge to promote sports in the province by mobilizing all available resources.

“We are creating sports infrastructure throughout the province for the development of sports and taking measures for the welfare of the sportsmen “,said DG SBP.

Khalil Ahmad highlighted the performance of Pak teams in international events aboard and said ju-jitsu won a number of medals for the country in different international events.

He also praised the performance of SBP for taking drastic measures for ensuring a better tomorrow of sports in the province.

DG SBP expressed the hope that Pak ju-jitsu team will show persistency by winning medals in its future endeavours.—APP