SBP announces timings in Ramazan

Staff Reporter

Karachi

During the ensuing holy month of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak 1438 AH, State Bank of Pakistan and all banks, development finance institutions and microfinance banks will follow office hours on Monday to Thursday from 8:00am to 2:15pm without any break whereas on Fridays office hours will be from 8:00am to 1:00pm without any break.

However, business (banking) hours for public dealing on Monday to Thursday will be from 8:00am to 1:45pm without any break whereas on Friday business (banking) hours for public dealing will be from 8:00am to 12:30pm without any break. After the holy month of Ramzan-ul-Mubarak these timings will automatically be reverted to pre Ramzan-ul-Mubarak timings.