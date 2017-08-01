SBI signs MoU with SBC to promote trade in Sindh

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Sindh Board of Investment (SBI) and Swiss Business Council (SBC) Monday entered a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote investment and trade in Sindh province at a ceremony organized at the Consulate of Switzerland in Karachi. Swiss Business Council (SBC)’s Farhat Ali and Manzoor Ali Shaikh on behalf of the Sindh Board of Investment Sindh signed the MoU.

Swiss Consul General in Karachi Philippe Crevoisier and SBI chairperson Naheed Memon witnessed the event.

The MoU envisaged the cooperation between the SBI and SBC in their endeavor to explore potential opportunities between the potential investors from Sindh, Pakistan and Switzerland.

The Parties will designate one or more focal persons to act as one window to ensure smooth interaction and disbursement of useful information in furtherance of achieving objectives.