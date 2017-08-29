SBI partners with Czech for trade, investment boost in Sindh

Our Correspondent

Karachi

Sindh Board of Investment on Monday entered an MoU with Czech-Gulf Business Council (CGBC) of Czech Republic to promote trade and investment in Sindh. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by SBI Chairperson Ms. Naheed Memon and Chairman CGBC, Robert Pergl, at a ceremony here at SBI Office.

The MoU envisages cooperation for promoting trade and investment in Sindh including exploring new potential opportunities. The CGBC, would support SBI to attract Czech investment in the province. SBI Chairperson said, under the MoU, SBI and CGBC would also arrange conferences and seminars on trade and investment on domestic and international level to project the economic potential of Sindh province.

SBI and Czech Council would be taking initiatives to bring investors from Sindh and Czech closer enough to start joint ventures in different economic sectors. SBI would extend maximum facilities and support to Czech business delegations visiting Sindh and CGBC would reciprocate, she said. Ms. Naheed Memon said Czech Republic had immense expertise in advanced engineering, designing and technology. This was good opportunity for Pakistan to avail. She said Sindhwants to benefit from Czech’s technological advancement especially in urban planning, transport, energy sector, automobiles and infrastructure development. She said Chinese companies were successfully operating in Pakistan because Chinese government had extended them all possible support including financing. Similarly, she added, CGBC would mobilise Czech government to support Czech companies in Pakistan especially in Sindh. CGBC was very much engaged in United Arab Emirates, she said. “ We both, SBI and CGBC, should support each other’s enterprises,” she emphasized adding that these two organisations were focusing to build business-to-business relationship as government-to-government contacts were already there. She also informed that being SBI Head, she had frequent meetings with Qatar’s Counsel General here to bring investment from Qatar for infrastructure development in Sindh.