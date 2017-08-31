SBI to facilitate investors through one-window operation

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Chairperson Sindh Board of Investment (SBI), Naheed Memon Wednesday said that the investors will be provided necessary facilities and information through a one-window facility by “Business Facilitation Centre (BFC)” in the SBI to simplify and develop a conducive environment for investors in Sindh.

She said this while chairing an important meeting of Sindh Investment Improvement Climate Cell (SIICC) set up by the Sindh government under the SBI to improve the environment for investment, said a statement.

The officials of World Bank, Planning and Development, Excise and Taxation and Industries departments, SESSI, Sindh Building Control Authority, SBI and others attended the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, the Chairperson SBI said that the BFC will facilitate the investors and businessmen to get their problems resolved from the concerned department so that they can launch the business in the possible minimum time.

She directed the officials concerned to develop the automated portal for the investors and connect all concerned departments to it so that problems of the investors be resolved with mutual cooperation.

Naheed called upon the officials concerned that the investors should be given a sense of good faith that their problems are being resolved in the BFC in the healthy environment.

This spirit of the officials will encourage the investors which will help attract more investment because satisfaction of the investors and promotion of business activities is out ultimate goal, she added.