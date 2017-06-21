SBCA to take action against illegal portions in flats

Director General Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA), Agha Maqsood Abbas has directed all town directors to prepare report with in a month about construction of illegal portions or flat on residential plots. He said that departmental action will be taken under the SRO against those officials who were involved in illegal construction. The DG SBCA said this while chairing a meeting of the officials of the SBCA here, said a statement on Tuesday. The DG SBCA said that the national identity cards of the staffers involved in illegal constructions will also be blocked. All Directors and town directors of the SBCA were also present on the occasion.—APP

