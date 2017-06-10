SBCA razes, seals illegal structures

Staff Reporter

Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) demolition squad while taking action against illegal constructions razed and sealed various structures in different areas of the metropolis. The demolition team took action on the directives of Director General SBCA Agha Maqsood Abbas, said a statement on Friday.R.C.C Columns and walls of an illegal structures were demolished on plot no 199/1-C block 2 PECHS here. The illegal construction at fourth floor of plot no 47 in Shah Rasool Coloney Clifton, Saddar Town were also razed. The team also razed R.C.C stairs from ground to second floors built at compulsory open space at plot no B-58 Azeem goth, Gulshan-e- Iqbal town here.Number of other illegal structures were also sealed and demolished by the SBCA’s teams in different areas of the city. Deputy and Assistant Building Directors and demolition officers supervised the demolition activities in their respective zones while SBCA Police also accompanied the officials to control law and order situation.