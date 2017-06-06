SBCA razes illegal structures in city

City Reporter

Sindh Building Control Authority – SBCA’s demolition squad while taking action against illegal constructions including commercial projects erected on residential plots, razed and sealed various structures in different areas of the metropolis.

The demolition team took action on the directives of Director General SBCA Agha Maqsood Abbas, said a statement on Monday.

R.C.C roof of back side from the ground to 2nd floors were demolished of plot no 1/4, plot 5/1 and 5/3 in Nazimabad block 2-E, Liaquatabad here.

R.C.C roof on the third floor of plot no 5/1-A in block 3-D third floor in Liaquatabad was also razed.

The team also razed shuttering of the 5th floor in a structure at plot no 8/2 block 2-D was completely dismantled.

Partition walls and R.C.C roof of the first and second floor of plot no P-718/TL-III in Saddar area razed by the SBCA’s team.

Number of other illegal structures were also sealed by the demolition squad in different areas of the city.

Deputy and Assistant Building Directors and demolition officers supervised the demolition activities in their respective zones while SBCA Police also accompanied the officials to control law and order situation.