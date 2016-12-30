SBCA expedites campaign against violators of building rules

Observer Reporter

Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) has expedited its campaign against violators of building rules and regulations in Karachi. Officials sharing details of the exercise here on Thursday said SBCA has demolished around fifteen unauthorized structures raised on varied plots scattered around the metropolis during the current week.

Different teams of the SBCA’s demolition squad pulled down additional storeys besides razing constructions made on prohibited space in violation to the building rules.

The exercise was said to be initiated in compliance to the directives of SBCA’s Director General, Noor Muhammad Laghari. Additional but unauthorized structures raised on buildings constructed on plots in Bihar Colony area were demolished whereas at Aram-Bagh area in Saddar Town concrete structures were also brought down as these violated the open space rules of the SBCA.

Unauthorized structures at two different plots in SITE area were also demolished alongwith demolition of structures at three different plots in Nazimabad area.

Officials mentioned that most of these small sized plots that as per rules could not have more than three storeys were being vertically raised exposing surrounding houses at grave risks.

Moreover, as per rules certain area were also to be necessarily maintained as open space on every plot so as to ensure neighborhood rights that were found to be violated in several of the cases.

Demolition were said to be also conducted in areas as Federal B area, Buffer Zone, Gulberg Town, Jamshed Quarters, Khudadad Colony, Millat Town and Culshan e Iqbal area.

A private bank, functional in Buffer Zone was also sealed as part of the campaign since it was found to be established on an unauthorized plot. The demolition was undertaken under the supervision of deputy and assistant directors of the SBCA so as to ensure that rights of plot owners may also not be violated, said the officials.