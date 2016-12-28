Sayings of the Quaid are beacon of light for nation

Staff Reporter

The Quaid sayings are the steps towards our destination and by adhersing to them we can realise the vision of our founding father.

Dr. Shaukat Ali Bangash, CEO and the founder of Quaid-e-Azam International Hospital said, at a ceremony held on fifth anniversary of the hospital in which a large number of doctors from within and outside the country participated.

He said that the lack of health care facilities can be overcome through participation of public and private sectors cooperation in Pakistan. The doctors and medical professionals of Pakistan are recognized all over the world but they are not coming to Pakistan due to lack of availability of good hospitals.

By making Q.I.H, we have not only brought overseas talent here but also build an international standard hospital without taking any loan, where patients from all over the country get the treatment. Hospitals like Q.I.H are much needed in this country.

Dr. Shaukat Ali Bangash congratulated all the doctors and staff of the hospital and said that in a span of just five years and due to the efforts of the whole staff, we have started all kinds of big operations such as Kidney Transplant and I am very pleased to announce that we are very soon going to start Liver Transplant for which the renowned doctor of the country Dr. Najam-ul-Hassan has joined QIH and he is busy in assembling of a team and setup of Centre for Liver Transplant.

Prior to this, Director Surgical, Dr. Khalid Aslam talked about successes of five years and informed the audience that thousands of surgeries have been successfully performed in Q.I.H which includes heart bypass and knee replacements. Dr. Khalid Aslam also thanked the audience and congratulated them on 5th Anniversary of Q.I.H. Later on, shields and certificates were awarded to best performers.