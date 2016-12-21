Say no to corruption

Ume Javeria

Islamabad

Currently Pakistan is facing a lot of problems and among them Corruption is the biggest Problem. The word corruption means obtaining personal gains, power and influence through illegitimate ways, often by using expenses. Due to this problem Pakistan is backward if compared with developed countries of the world.

Corruption has become a very common thing in our social and political culture. All the important individuals of the society like government and private employees are involved in corruption. The rising level of corruption has given birth to many problems like sense of insecurity and depression. Due to corruption common people are deprived of their basic rights. Corruption can only be eradicated if there are honest people on senior government seats. It may be due to lack of regulation and accountability which is the cause of corruption. Pakistan is the 117 least corrupt nation out of 175 countries, according to the 2015 Corruption Perceptions Index reported by Transparency International. Corruption has many bad effects in the life of common people. There are many ill-effects of corruption. Corruption give birth to many evils in the society and causing many problems to the society and it leads to unemployment, it increases the crime rate, increases illiteracy rate, decreases the economic development, creates environment of injustice and many other bad effects on the economy of Pakistan.

We have to seriously think that how to eradicate corruption from its roots. It is necessary to cut down its causes first. People stand united against corruption and they support judicial system and judiciary without giving business to those who found guilty of doing corruption. Leaders should be sincere with their people. Everyone should be held accountable and some radical steps should be taken by State to lessen poverty. Both elite class and poor people should be treated with same law. We should deal with this problem very seriously only then corruption can be uprooted from our society.