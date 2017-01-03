Saving private enterprise in Afghanistan

Masuda Sultan

IN early December I visited Dubai focusing on Afghan exports, including carpets, fruits, nuts, marble and precious stones. It was a small sample of the riches that the country of my birth could sell to the world. Carpet exports from Afghanistan have reached around $200m annually. The relatively meagre sum, in terms of national exports, makes up about one-third of all legal Afghan exports of $600m; since imports total $8b, the result is a huge trade deficit. The humble Dubai exhibition was a reminder that Afghanistan needs to look within to build an economic future after foreign aid runs out.

It needs to judiciously harness its natural resources, modernise its economy beyond traditional goods, and alleviate the bureaucratic inefficiency and corruption that has hobbled its private sector. Afghanistan’s budget is still mostly funded by international donors, which means 70 percent of the government’s overall spending and its entire security budget, which covers an army and police force of 350,000. Security remains a major problem given the Taliban controls 10 percent of the country and is contesting 20 percent more.

The IS is a worrisome presence in eastern Afghanistan. However, countries such as Iraq and several African nations have managed to extract resources despite insecurity. Afghan soldiers trained by the Americans can be used to ensure that large-scale investment is protected. The US has committed 8,400 troops, and the incoming Trump administration should maintain that commitment until Afghanistan can protect itself.

There has been a surge in exports of precious and semiprecious stones — deep-blue lapis lazuli, emeralds and rubies — to China for jewellery. Most of these stones are extracted from around 3,000 illegal mines in the country. Global Witness, a London-based watchdog, has estimated that the Taliban and other armed groups earn up to $20m a year from illegal mining of lapis from Badakhshan Province in northeastern Afghanistan. The largest potential foreign investment in the country — a $3b Chinese copper mining project not far from Kabul — has been stalled for years because of the government’s inability to secure the area.

Last month, the Taliban said it was giving China the green light by agreeing to protect the project. The security of such sites should be guaranteed by the Afghan government and not by the Taliban. By making security for mining and other projects a priority, both the Afghans and the US will reduce their burden after 2020, helping the country move toward a point where it can fund its own national budget and security forces.

The Afghan private sector is facing a bleaker future than at any time since United States forces arrived in 2001. International donors rely on limited measures of progress, such as legal reforms and the amount of tax collection. Laws against corruption are often written but rarely enforced. Tax collection in Afghanistan has increased 22 percent in 2015 from the previous year, but the methods of tax collection — increasing the tax percentage and freezing accounts of large investors — are shortsighted. Companies with falling revenues are squeezed to pay more taxes to meet targets set by international donors and the IMF, a situation that is prompting major businesses to consider pulling out of Afghanistan. Instead of absolute revenue collection, international aid programs need to be contingent on reforms that increase GDP and get the economic engines going.

An air cargo terminal at the main airport in Kabul would allow for modern facilities and security checks to make it easier to consolidate exports. Cold storage units could house food products before takeoff. The new railroad lines from Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan can be connected to a dry port that takes advantage of the road networks already built. Such investments, along with legal extraction of natural resources, emphasis on training and investment in IT and other modern industries, and loosening the chokehold of bureaucratic inefficiency and corruption on the existing private enterprise will make it possible for Afghanistan to one day provide for its own people.

— Courtesy: The New York Times