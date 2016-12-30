Save water

Ubaid Sair

Rawalpibdi

This is to bring to your notice about the pathetic state of Water Tankers in our city. It is being observed on a daily basis that vehicles which supply water always leak and waste an enormous amount of water in transit. There are many leaks in the tankers and often litres of water are wasted in transit thus making the roads dirty and causing inconvenience to the people. We really fail to understand why water is allowed to get wasted like this when the companies can actually save the water by repairing the leak holes.

I strongly feel that Government of Pakistan should take an urgent action and stop the water wastage which is becoming a major problem. Heavy fines have to be imposed on the drivers/companies which supply water in such leaking tankers. Also, public should be made aware of the amount of water that is getting wasted so that even they can contribute in whatever way they can in handling these drivers. I saw a tanker the other day leaking water from holes rather from the pipe. I feel traffic police should actually stop these kinds of drivers as well and fine them heavily.