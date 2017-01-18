Save two-state solution

A conference for peace in Middle East organised by France warned against unilateral steps on Jerusalem and borders saying such an approach could threaten a negotiated solution to the seven-decade old conflict. The resolution adopted by the moot carries a great significance when reports are rife that new US administration intends to move its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem — a move that will have serious consequences as it not only bury hopes for a two- state solution but further stoke tension in the whole region.

Following the UN resolution urging Israel to stop construction of illegal settlements in occupied territories, the Paris talks in which participants from seventy countries set out the 1967 frontiers as basis for final status negotiations indeed is the vindication of stance of the Palestinian people who, given the history and demographics of East Jerusalem, rightly lay claim on Eastern Part of Jerusalem as the capital of Palestinian State. Viewpoint of France on Jerusalem and respect for status quo concerning holy places is positive and true to international norms and we expect the same from some other important countries if they are really interested to make progress towards resolution of this lingering dispute. Following the deadlock in peace process between Israel and Palestinians, France has advocated urgent and renewed mobilisation of international community in order to preserve the two-state solution and spark new momentum for peace. Paris Summit was held with the same objective and we believe that international players particularly the Quartet and permanent UNSC members and other European and regional partners all have a role to play in restoring a political horizon. Role of the US is especially important in the whole scenario given its longstanding relations with the Jewish State. New US administration needs to push Israeli leadership to engage with Palestinian authority in order to make a fruitful headway to achieve the ultimate objective. For this, the US and other important capitals need to play the role of an honest arbitrator without taking sides.

