Save journalists

News reporters are doing a marvellous job by providing us with news from all over the world. They even put their life in danger just to provide us information. But unfortunately, the journalists who give their everything for us, are not behaved well with. Recently, in the Agriculture University of Faisalabad, the news reporter and a camera man were beaten by the guards and employees of the University. They were there to highlight the issue of some students who were charged by the University. The truth finding reporters were laid down and beaten with stones as well. On the other side, the camera man of another news channel was beaten by a mosque administration in Islamabad. History of Pakistan witnessed many incidents where the journalists were badly cursed by the people even they were threatened and some were killed as well. When will we see the journalists freely exploring for news for us? I really appreciate the journalists and their passionate job that, despite being beaten many times, don’t give up and provided us with news. I would like to request the government to take strict notice against the people who are trying to bow down the journalists. Please save the journalists.

ALI JAN MAQSOOD

Via email

Related