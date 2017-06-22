Saudi Navy claims foiling terror bid, arrests 3 Iranians

Riyadh

A Saudi official source said that the Royal Saudi Naval Forces detained three elements from the Iranian Revolutionary Guard. They were on board a boat laden with explosives which was heading towards an oil platform in Marjan Oil Field in the Arabian Gulf on Friday. The boat was one of three boats that were intercepted by the Saudi Navy. The boat was stopped and those on board were detained. The other two boats escaped.

The official source added: “It is clear that the intention from this was to carry out a terrorist operation in Saudi territorial waters with the aim of causing great damage to lives and properties.” The Saudi authorities are now interrogating the three members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard who were arrested.—INP