Saudi Iftar was royal in character yet simple and impressive

Salahuddin Haider

I was wonderstruck, for the first time on Thursday June 1, I noticed the words “Royal consulate of general of Saudi Arabia” splashed over the backdrop, displayed on the occasion of Iftar-dinner from Saudi Consul General in Karachi, Abdullah Mohammad Al-Daim at a local hotel. Previous title of “kingdom of Saudi Arabia” has perhaps been replaced.

But it was obvious that for a long time now, Saudi monarchy had felt elated in being called Khadimeen-e-Harmain-e- Shairefeen, ( servants of the two holy places of Khana Kaaba at Makkah Mukarramah, and Masjid-e-Nabvi in Medinah. Truly the Khadimeene Harmain-e-Sharifeen are doing a tremendous job in providing maximum possible facilities to those visiting the Holy places for Umrah or Hajj, which indeed is laudable.

Governor Muhammad Zubair, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, several provincial ministers like Nisar Khuhro, Nasir Hasan Shah, Anwar Siyal, business elite like Chairman of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), Mian Zahid Hussain, ex-senator Haseeb Khan, religious scholars like Mufti Munibeer ur Rehman, were among the large number of guests, showing up on the occasion to share the Ramzan blessings with Consul General Daim, who is himself a jovial, well mannered, and pleasant personality. He has during his stay here as head of the Saudi diplomatic Mission won the hearts of the countless number of people.

Lavish Iftar and Dinner, including traditional Arab dishes formed cuisine for the feast.

Later talking to Pakistan Observer, Governor expressed his extreme satisfaction at the tremendous improvement in the security situation in Karachi. it is Alhamdolillah, very fine now, and we look forward to visitors, businessmen and investors from abroad, he felt confident.

He said that security agencies, police and Rangers all done their job marvelously to restore sanity and be the protectors of the people’s lives and property in a city which had passed through a trauma for a long time, before the Karachi operation, and Rangers under Army, did their job.

Asked whether he felt satisfied with his assignment as Governor of the province, his reply was prompt “I feel very satisfied.