Saudi FM softens tone on Qatar amid Gulf tensions

Riyadh

The Riyadh regime seems to have softened its stance towards Doha amid severe diplomatic tensions between the two sides, with Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir calling Qatar an “ally” in his latest remarks. Jubeir told journalists in London on Saturday that his country had no intention of harming the Qatari people. He further described Qatar an “ally” in the six-member [Persian] Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). In early June, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates launched a coordinated campaign to isolate Qatar, which Doha believes emanate from its independent foreign policy.

The four states cut their diplomatic and economic ties with Qatar, accusing Doha of destabilizing the region with its support for terrorism, an allegation rejected by the Qatari government. A number of other countries followed suit to broke off or downgrade relations with the monarchy.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Jubeir said, “Enough is enough, and our Qatari brothers cannot continue to fund extremism and terrorize and incite and use hostile media and interfere with the affairs of other countries and still remain in good standing.”

He also noted that Riyadh, Manama, Cairo and Abu Dhabi were drawing up “a list of grievances that need to be addressed and that the Qataris need to fix,” stressing that the list did not include “demands.”—Agencies