Saudi Aviation Authority threatens to stop PIA flights over unpaid dues

Islamabad

Despite all tall claims, the authorities have utterly failed in their bid to restore Pakistan International Airlines’ (PIA) past magnificence.

Ministry for Finance, while expressing grave concern over rising debt of PIA, has urged authorities concerned to craft comprehensible plan for issuance of payments.

Finance ministry has also asked national flag career’s authorities to release Rs2.20 billion for Saudi Civil Aviation Authority at the earliest as later has threatened to put all flight operations for PIA to halt over unpaid dues. PIA is supposed to make payments worth Rs25 billion in term of loan and interest during period of January 1-2017 to June 30-2017.—Agencies