Saudi Arabia to provide excellent Haj services to Pakistani pilgrims

30 Pakistanis to perform Hajj as Saudi King’s guests

Zubair Qureshi

Ambassador of Saudi Arabia Nawaf Said Ahmad Al-Malkiy on Thursday reiterated his government’s pledge to provide excellent services to the Pakistani intending Hujjaj (pilgrims) this year. He was addressing the sending-off ceremony organized in honour those Pakistani intending pilgrims who are guests of the Custodian of Holy Mosques Shah Salman. The kingdom of the Saudi Arabia takes every year a number of Pakistani nationals, mostly Ulema and scholars to Saudi Arabia for free of cost to perform Hajj. This year around 26 scholars from all over the country have been selected and their expenses will be borne by King Salman. Four journalists are also part of the group of the intending Hujjaj.

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Muhammad Yousuf, Charge d’Affaires of the Saudi embassy Jassim M al-Khalid, Director of the Office of Advocacy Sheikh Mohammed bin Saad Al-Dosari and Khateeb of Badshahi Mosque Lahore Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad were also present on the occasion.

“Saudi government’s relations with brotherly Pakistani government are exemplary and Saudi Arabia looks forward to provide all the possible facilities to Pakistani brothers and sisters who are intending to perform Hajj this year,” said the Saudi Ambassador. He also shared Shah Salman’s vision of Ummah and his keenness to see the Muslims of the world prosperous and united in Brotherhood and faith.

Shah Salman has announced this year to bear Hajj expenses of Palestinian and Qatari pilgrims this year, he said adding this demonstrates Saudi king’s love and devotion for the Muslims who are facing difficult times. The sending-off ceremony was attended by the notables of the town, Ulema and religious scholars.

Addressing the ceremony, Sardar Muhammad Yousuf Federal Minister for Religious Affairs said Pakistani government highly appreciated and was grateful to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Shah Slaman for the facilities to its intending pilgrims. The government, he said, too had taken all the necessary measures to improve the facilities for the pilgrims. This year, Pakistani Hujjaj will be given snacks upon arrival at the Jeddah airport, he said. Housing facilities and transport have also been improved for the Pakistani Hujjaj, he added. He also expressed his appreciation and gratitude to Saudi embassy for providing hospitality and services to the Pakistani intending pilgrims on its own expenses.

On the occasion travel documents, Quran and Ahram were distributed among the Pakistani intending pilgrims who are guests of Shah Salman.