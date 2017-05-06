Saudi Arabia eases control on women

Observer Report

Riyadh

Saudi women no longer need a man’s consent to carry out certain activities, local media reported on Friday.

The Arab News said a royal decree issued by King Salman ordered that women are no longer required to obtain a guardian’s consent for official services “unless there is a legal basis for this request” under Islamic law.

Government agencies were advised of this directive, the report said.

Under the guardianship system a male family member, normally the father, husband or brother, must grant permission for a woman’s study, travel and other activities.