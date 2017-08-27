Saudi Arabia appoints special Hajj committees

Jeddah

The deputy minister of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance said the ministry has appointed specialized committees to monitor and implement Hajj activities.

Tawfiq bin Abdul Aziz Al-Sudairi, who is also vice chairman of the Supreme Hajj Committee, added that the ministry is keen to further develop its projects, means of communication and awareness programs pertaining to the pilgrimage.

More than 2,000 TV and radio episodes have been produced in 12 languages to raise awareness among pilgrims; they will be broadcast via satellite, on Saudi Arabian Airways and other Arab airlines, and on ships and buses transporting pilgrims, he said, reports Arab News.

The ministry is also raising awareness via its website and WhatsApp messages.

Its preachers and awareness centres are located at the holy sites in Makkah and Madinah, and at sea, air and land entry points to the Kingdom, answering Hajj-related questions and handing pilgrims flyers on how to perform their rites and prayers. Its awareness efforts will continue throughout this Hajj season.

Al-Sudairi said the ministry is building the capacities of its awareness staff by organizing intensive training sessions. He commended its preachers for their efforts and knowledge. A free hotline has been established to answer Hajj-related questions (8002451000), as well as an e-service available in eight languages.