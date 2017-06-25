Saudi Arabia announces Eid today

Riyadh/Peshawar

Saudi authorities on Saturday announced Eidul Fitr would be celebrated in the Kingdom on Sunday. The announcement was made after moon of Islamic month of Shawwal was sighted in different parts of Saudi Arabia. Ramazan ends when the first crescent of the new moon is sighted. Eid-ul- Fitr is the Islamic holiday that marks the end of Ramzan.

Meanwhile, clerics at Peshawar’s Masjid Qasim Ali Khan announced that Sunday, June 25, would be the first day of Eid ul Fitr.

The non-official moon sighting committee of the mosque held a meeting in Peshawar and claimed receiving dozens of testimonies regarding sighting of the Shawwal’s moon.

Every year Mufti Shahbuddin Popalzai heads the committee of Masjid Qasim Ali Khan to sight the Shawwal moon. However, this year Mufti Popalzai has left the country for Dubai and his subordinates conducted the meeting.

Sunday is the first day of Eid ul Fitr as the crescent of Shawwal has been sighted in Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states, as per Arab media.

In Pakistan, Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet in Peshawar today in connection with Shawwal moon sighting.

The meeting would be held at Aiwan-e-Auqaf – Eidgah, Charsadda Road in Peshawar with Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Mufti Munib-ur-Rehman in chair.