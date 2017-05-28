Sattar urges people to help poor during Ramzan

Staff Reporter

Leader of MQM Pakistan Dr Farooq Sattar, while congratulating the people of Pakistan, and the Muslim Ummar on the advent of the Holy month of Ramzanul Mubarak, appealed to them to keep in mind the welfare of the poor and the have-nots so that they can lead an honourable life, and are not forced to ask for al-ms.

In a message issued to time with the beginning of Ramzan, he said that those finding it difficult to live a respectable life, must be kept in mind, and fully helped by those blessed by God Almighty.

In the meantime, the party observed the anniversary of those killed in the Pucca Qila incident of Hyderabad.

Fateha was held by party members, sector inchares, and activists, Senator Maulana Ehtiramul Haq Thanvi offered prayers for the departed soul, said a press release of MQM Pakistan issued here Saturday.