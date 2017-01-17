Sarwar meets Iranian Counsel General

Staff Reporter

Former Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar met the Iranian Counsel General Muhammad Hussain Bin Asadi, here Monday and offered condolences on the death of former Iranian President Akbar Hashmi Rafasanjani.

Views were also exchanged over bilateral issues including the Pak-Iran relations. Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said that Pak-Iran relations are not important for the region, hence both countries should strengthen the relations.

Iranian Counsel General also vowed to play his role for strengthening the relations between the two countries. He also said, Iran will continue supporting Pakistan in all avenues including the energy sector.