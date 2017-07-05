Sartaj’s clear-headed thoughts on Kashmir

AT a time when confusion and misunderstanding prevails due to some Kashmir- related developments, Advisor on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz has tried to crystallise government thinking and put uncertainty to rest. In an interaction with Kashmiri journalists in Islamabad on Monday, he pointed out that renewed Intifada in Occupied Kashmir has changed the Indian narrative entirely that there was no issue of Kashmir as multiple surveys show that overwhelming majority of Occupied Kashmir do not want to stay with India. And while people of Azad Kashmir and GB want to be part of Pakistan, Pakistan was not bound to follow the US decision to declare Syed Salahuddin as ‘terrorist’ and proposals were being worked out to ensure self-rule in AJK and GB without affecting Pakistan’s stand on Kashmir dispute.

Kashmir issue is gradually coming to the centre stage of world’s attention due to courageous struggle of Kashmiri people, their unprecedented sacrifices and diplomatic efforts of Pakistan. On the strength of its size and weight, India has frantically been trying to label the just movement of Kashmiri people for their right to self-determination as terrorism but the right-minded members of the civilised world are convinced that it is India, which is terrorising Kashmiris and using all conceivable brutal tactics to suppress their voice for freedom. Declaration of Syed Salahuddin by US as ‘terrorist’ is being propagated by India as a major success but declaration of the Advisor that Pakistan would not follow the decision as it is not a UN move. We hope that Pakistan would not sit idle and enlist support of other members of the global community in case the issue is referred to the UN where similar efforts failed – thanks to the sincere support of China. As far greater autonomy to Azad Kashmir and GB, people of these regions have consistently been demanding more powers and self-rule and there is growing discontent on this account. So far, successive governments introduced only cosmetic measures and governments of the two regions are far from autonomous and are being remote-controlled by officials sitting in ministries in Islamabad. If we can’t make Azad Kashmir and GB as regular provinces of Pakistan, at least they can be given due representation in Parliament on interim basis besides a set of legal, judicial, economic and administrative reforms aimed at bettering lot of the people there.

