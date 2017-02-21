Sartaj, UNSG’s special envoy call for Afghan owned peace process

Islamabad

The UN Secretary General’s Special Representative (SRSG) for Afghanistan Tadamichi Yamamoto called on Adviser to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Mr Sartaj Aziz here on Tuesday.

The two sides discussed the emerging situation in Afghanistan and the need for strengthening efforts for enduring peace and stability.

Mr. Yamamoto shared the UN’s vision of making meaningful contribution towards peace and stability in Afghanistan.

The Adviser stressed the importance of reaching a politically negotiated settlement as the most viable solution to Afghan conflict. Both sides agreed on the need of continued and constructive efforts for Afghan-owned and Afghan-led peace process. —NNI