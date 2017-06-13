Sartaj statement on Islamic Mily Alliance based on DM info: Senate committee

Islamabad

Senate Committee on rules of procedure and privileges in its meeting was told by Secretary Defence that the statement given by adviser Sartaj Aziz on the matter of Islamic Military Alliance was based on the information given by defence ministry and was in coordination with the defence minister.

He told the committee that the reason that defence minister did not appear in Senate and did not give a statement on that day was because he had other commitments and the adviser was going to give a comprehensive reply.

The meeting was held under the Chairmanship of Senator Jehanzeb Jamaldini here at the Parliament House on Monday and was attended among others by Senators Osman Saifullah, Farhatullah Babar, Yaqoob Nasir, Ateeq Shaikh, Shahi Syed, Saleem Zia.

The committee was discussing this matter after it was referred by the House because ministry of defence and foreign affairs kept referring to each other and were not accepting the responsibility of replying to the calling attention notice of Senator Farhatullah Babar regarding the Islamic Military Alliance not being restricted to just ISIS and Al-Qaeda but also against rebel groups posing threats to member countries.

The matter was disposed off after hearing the Secretary. While answering the concern about ministry of defence not giving timely and complete answers to questions, the Secretary said that the ministry is dependent on its subordinate offices and the armed forces for most of the related questions and cannot give answers unless information is received from that end.

The committee also decided to hear IG Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and senior officers from the provincial home department regarding the privilege motion of Senator Shahi Syed on the matter of police entering his house in his absence and lodge against his brother for keeping arms inspite of providing license of the weapons.

While discussing the matter of Chairman’s ruling on breach of privilege of the House due to not replying on a question asking information of all loans taken and written off by National Bank of Pakistan and then not taking action against the concerned officials, the committee was told by Additional Secretary Finance that the ministry is waiting for a response on the review appeal it has sent to Chairman’s office but meanwhile it is ready to give an in-camera briefing about the matter.

The Secretary committee told the meeting that in the sitting of Senate, Chairman Senate has cleared that rules have no provision of any review on a ruling of chairman and hence it stays. The committee discussed the prospects of suggesting to the Chairman Senate to consider amending the rules for review of his rulings because Banking Companies Ordinance and law of protection of economic reform put a bar on making information about loans public.

The committee expressed displeasure over non-implementation of Senate’s food security committee’s recommendations and absence of Chairman CDA in the meeting. The Committee is considering a privilege motion by the Committee on National Food Security & Research against CDA for not implementing the recommendations of that committee on the matter of proposed conversion of 1400 acres of NARC land by CDA into residential/commercial plots.

The committee had heard Member Estate CDA Khushal Khan in the last meeting on the matter and had summoned Chairman CDA and Secretary CADD in today’s meeting. Secretary CADD was present in the meeting while Chairman CDA did not make it to the meeting today. The committee was concerned over the lack of response from the concerned quarters and directed all relevant people to be present in the next meeting so that the matter can be sorted out.

The meeting also heard ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination on the matter of breach of privilege of Senator Shaikh Ateeq when his question wasn’t replied to accurately in Senate sitting. The ministry clarified that the wrong reply was due to an error and had nothing to do with deliberate effort to mislead the House.—NNI