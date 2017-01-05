Sartaj felicitates UN SG Guterres

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs, Sartaj Aziz has sent a letter to the new UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, felicitating him on assumption of office of the Secretary-General of the United Nations.

According to a statement of the Foreign office here Thursday, the Adviser underscored Pakistan’s unwavering commitment and support to multilateralism and advancing the objectives of the United Nations in all domains including international peace and security, development, climate change, humanitarian issues and human rights. He assured the Secretary-General of Pakistan’s support for strengthening the United Nations in the years to come.

The Adviser noted that the challenges confronting the region could be best addressed through regional cooperation, conflict resolution and peaceful settlement of disputes.