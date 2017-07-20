Sartaj clarifies Raheel issue

DESPITE repeated clarifications that assignment of former Army Chief Gen Raheel Sharif with the Saudi-led military alliance was, in no way, detrimental to the interests of the country or against any other country, some elements in Pakistan continue to hammer the issue for their own vested interests. They raise frivolous objections and spread wild rumours about role of Gen Raheel and its implications or ramifications for the country.

It was in this backdrop that Advisor on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz, on Tuesday, clarified once again in the Senate that Gen Raheel was not commanding any troops but playing a consultative role in the proposed military alliance. He also added that the General is assisting Saudi’s writing down Terms of Reference of the alliance and these would be shared with the house when finalised. This should be more than enough to satisfy if the purpose behind raising objections was not to malign the country. It is strange that when all concerned are taking pains to explain that the proposed alliance was not against any other country, some circles are bent upon creating a fuss on mere assumptions. A number of Muslim countries were facing problem of terrorism and extremism and the magnitude of the threat has assumed alarming proportions with reports that IS (Daesh) is establishing its footprints in many countries. Otherwise too, Muslim countries are at the receiving end in the war against terror and despite their sincere cooperation, they are being blamed for sponsoring terrorism. Under these circumstances, Saudi Arabia deserves credit for initiating the move for setting up of a military alliance of Islamic nations to fight the menace of terrorism. Any country with peaceful credentials should not fear anything from the proposed alliance. We have also been pointing out that presence of Gen Raheel Sharif in the military alliance would ensure that it is never used against any Muslim country. We would, therefore, urge everyone and especially Senators not to agitate the issue unnecessarily and instead of wasting time on discussing the matter time and again they should better focus on a multitude of problems that Pakistan faces today.

