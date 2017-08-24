Sarmad condoles death of Dr Juno

Staff Reporter

Karachi

“Sarmad Ali, President, Umer Mujib Shami, Secretary General, APNS on behalf of the Office Bearers and members of the Society have expressed profound grief over the sad demise of Dr. Khair Muhammad Juno, Managing Editor of Daily Awami Awaz, Karachi who passed away after a severe heart attack.

The APNS office bearers expressed their condolence and prayed that Almighty Allah may rest the departed soul in peace and give patience to bereaved colleagues and family to bear the irreparable loss.