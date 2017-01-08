Sarhadi for reviewing Pak-Afghan Transit Trade Agreement

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

The Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry has called for a review of the new Afghanistan Pakistan Transit Trade Agreement. The Senior Vice-President of Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry Zia ul Haq Sarhadi, who is also president of the Frontier Customs Agents Group, Khyber Pukhtunkhwa, opined that the bureaucracies of both the countries were responsible for the difficulties confronting the business community due to the new trade agreement.

Mr. Sarhadi apprehended that the transit trade between both the neighboring countries would come to a halt if the two governments failed to go for immediate review of the agreement and took steps to redress the difficulties emerging in the wake of the agreement.

Sarhadi, who is also vice-chairman of the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry Standing Committee on Customs Agents and All Pakistan Customs Agents Association, stressed the need for a comprehensive policy for taking benefits of the big Afghan market and growing markets of the Central Asian Republics. He said problems in the trade agreements were resulting in the decline of exports to Afghanistan.

He said despite the announcement of the tripartite agreement by the federal government amongst Pakistan, Afghanistan and Tajikistan, it could not be signed yet. He said other Central Asian States should also be included in these agreements to promote trade.

Zia ul Haq Sarhadi lamented that during the last six years, the transit trade business has been almost shifted to Chahbahar and Bandar Abbas ports of Iran, which has brought down the volume of bilateral trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan from $2.5billion to $ 1.5 billion which was a matter of grave concern.