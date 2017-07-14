Sarfraz urges international teams to visit Pakistan

Karachi

Skipper Sarfraz Ahmed said that international teams played Champions Trophy tournament in England despite security concerns hence it is now time that international cricket resumes in Pakistan.

“It would be difficult to replace Misbah and Younis,” Ahmed accepted, but said that he hopes batsmen like Azhar Ali, Babar Azam, and Asad Shafiq will step up for the team.

Speaking at a press conference at the Karachi Press Club, he said that the national team captain of all three formats of the game said that Pakistan cricket is facing a detrimental loss because of no home cricket.

The team has developed a combination of senior and junior players and seniors cannot simply be pushed out if some juniors are performing well, Sarfaraz said. “You need your senior players in pressure situations to guide the team.”

Ahmed said due to Pakistan Super League young players got much-needed exposure. “Shadab Khan and Fakhar Zaman have played domestic cricket but PSL gave them an identity,” he said.

He said that Pakistan cricket has a got a new life after winning the Champions Trophy as people now have raised their expectations for the team.

“We have to progress more. We have to win more series,” he said. “Things have become better in last two years. We have to now give more such good performances.”

Sarfraz also took the opportunity to thank mentors especially Azam Khan for his services for cricket in Karachi.

Things are improving for Pakistan cricket and we will try to make the most of this gap in international cricket, he added.

“Pakistan cricket has lost a lot owing to an absence of international cricket, and it is time for international teams to recognise us,” he said. “We have not played cricket at home for the past nine years,” Ahmed said adding that despite home-like conditions in UAE, playing at home is a different experience.

He also expressed hope that after events like the arrival of “Ronaldinho and friends”, international cricket teams will also visit Pakistan.—Agencies