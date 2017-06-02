Sarfraz says no pressure ahead of Pak-India clash

Islamabad

Pakistan Skipper Sarfraz Ahmed is making sure his team feels no pressure ahead of the high-profile clash of the Champions Trophy with archrivals India in Birmingham on June 4.

Speaking to a private news channel, who faces his toughest test yet leading the eighth-ranked Pakistan into the Champions Trophy, said we are trying to stay relaxed and not take pressure.

“It is important to be relaxed and confident before every big game, to keep the nerves in check,” he said.

When asked what bowling combination he plans to unleash against India, Sarfraz said the decision would be made after reading the pitch on match day.

“It depends on how the pitch looks before the game. We will unleash our best pace attack, maybe three or four fast bowlers if needed, or a combination of spin and pace,” he said. The 30-year-old vowed the team would give its best in every game.

“You will see us playing to the best of our capabilities. You will see a fighting team,” he said. “Cricket brings happiness to our nation, we will do our best to make our country proud,” he added.—APP