Sarfraz, Amir take Pakistan to Champions Trophy semis

Cardiff

Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed and tail-ender Mohammad Amir staged a late fightback to take Pakistan to an incredible three-wicket victory over the Sri Lanka at Cardiff on Monday. The win has taken Pakistan to semifinals of the Champions Trophy after the Pakistani middle order collapsed once again in their crucial encounter. Pakistan had lost seven wickets in chase of Sri Lanka’s 237-run target in the virtual quarterfinal between the two teams First, young batsman Fakhar Zaman departed after scoring his debut ODI fifty, but not before seeing Pakistan off to a confident start. Fakhar scored quick-fire 50 off 36 balls after getting caught by Asela Gunaratne from the bowling of Nuwan Pradeep. However, the following batsmen failed to capitalise on the start provided by the young batsman as Babar Azam (10), Mohammad Hafeez (01), Azhar Ali (34), Shoaib Malik (11), Imad Wasim (4), Fahim Ashraf (15) fell one after the another. However, a 75-run partnership between Sarfraz Ahmed and Mohammad Amir took Pakistan to incredible win over Sri Lanka and ensured a semifinal berth. Brilliant bowling from Pakistan pacers earlier restricted Sri Lanka to 236 runs. Hasan Ali ended resistance by tail-enders as he bowled out Lakmal, after Junaid Khan and Mohammad Amir ripped through the opponent’s middle-order picking up four wickets in quick succession.

Junaid picked up wickets of Thisara Perera and de Silva for just a single each, hastening the collapse after captain Angelo Mathews was bowled by Mohammad Amir on 39.

Junaid Khan bowled a ripper to get rid of Dhananjaya de Silva. Mohammad Amir again bowled a brilliant ball while captain Sarfraz Ahmed took a sensational catch to get rid of well-settled Niroshan Dickwella.

Hasan Ali struck in a déjà vu repeat of Wayne Parnell’s wicket to dismiss Mendis, followed by debutant Fahim Ashraf who clean bowled Chandimal for a duck, as Pakistan put brakes on Sri Lankan batting early into the game.

Junaid Khan earlier struck in his second over to dismiss opener Gunathilaka cheaply, after Pakistan won the toss and decided to bowl first.

The winner of the match would face England in the semifinals while the losing team would be knocked out of the tournament.

Leg-spinner Shadab Khan made way for all-rounder Fahim Ashraf, who received his ODI debut cap earlier today.

Pakistan bounced back to beat top-ranked South Africa by 19 runs on Wednesday at Edgbaston, after suffering a heavy defeat to India at the same venue days earlier.

Sri Lanka upset India at The Oval with a stunning seven-wicket win after losing their opening match to South Africa earlier in the tournament.

Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed, speaking to media ahead of the big game, said: “We had a good bowling meeting. We took wickets. If you take wickets, every good team feels under pressure.”

The Green Shirts were also inspired by playing in front of a partisan crowd, something they have rarely enjoyed in the recent past. “That is a feeling we miss, not playing in Pakistan,” said Sarfraz. “Maybe that was a difference, the crowd was supporting us and that’s why the players were boosted.”—AFP