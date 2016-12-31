Sardar Nasim vows to resolve problems faced by citizens

Rawalpindi Mayor, Deputy Mayor take oath

Mayor of Rawalpindi Sardar Naseem Khan on Saturday vowed that he would play his part to facilitate common people and raise their living standard.

He was speaking to media and political workers after oath taking ceremony of Mayor and Deputy Mayor Rawalpindi. Administrator Rawal Town Nazia Sudhan administered oath to Mayor Sardar Naseem Khan and Deputy Mayor Ch. Tariq Mehmood at Rawalpindi Arts Council. Oath-taking ceremony was divided into two sessions, one for Mayor and other for Deputy Mayor Rawalpindi.

While congratulating Mayor and Deputy Mayor, presiding officer Nazia Sudhan said that need of hour was to join hands together for the welfare of people and carry on implementation of development schemes in Rawalpindi.

She strongly opposed corruption and advised newly elected representatives to make efforts for corruption free society by rooting out this plague from every organization. “That would be the only way that by fulfilling their obligations they could answer the confidence that public reposed in them otherwise they will risk their future position before voters,” she said.

Sardar Nasim said that by electing him people have shown great faith and imposed greatest responsibility and he would try his level best to meet their expectations. He said, “Alongwith mega projects like Metro Bus, Cardiology Center, Shahbaz Shareef Park, upgradation of schools and hospitals is also under our consideration and we will bring it down to the street work as well.”

He said that rather than slogans and claims they believe in work and our action will speak louder. “We will not leave any stone unturned to nip the evil of corruption in the bud and make our society corruption free and prosperous,” he said.

Many dignitaries of Rawalpindi District like DCO Rawalpindi, Tallat Mehmood Gondal, CPO Rawalpindi Israr Abaasi, Hanif Abbasi, Chairman Metro Bus, Senator Najma Hameed, MNA Malik Ibrar, Tahira Orangzeb, MPA Teheen Fawad, Zaib un Nisa, Seema Jillani, Lubna Rehan, Raja Hanif, Dr Jamal Nasir, Hafiz Usman and a huge lot of political workers graced the occasion.