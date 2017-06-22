Sardar Ayaz to lead NA delegation to meeting of MSEAP at Korea

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq will lead a parliamentary delegation to the second meeting of Speakers of Eurasian Countries’ Parliaments’ (MSEAP) being held from June 26-28, 2017 in Seoul, Korea.

The delegation will proceed to Seoul on 25 June 2017. The delegation comprises members of National Assembly of Pakistan that include Malik Abdul Ghaffar Dogar, Qaiser Ahmad Sheikh and Ch. Abid Raza.

Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, will also meet his counterparts from the Eurasian Countries’ Parliaments’ on sidelines of the meeting and exchange views and experiences. During these meetings, a broad spectrum of issues pertaining to inter parliamentary cooperation as well as regional and international developments will discuss.

