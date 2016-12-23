Sara to face Mehak in semi-final

Begum Kulsum National Tennis C’ship

Islamabad

Sara Mansoor, Mehak Khokhar, Ushna Suhail and Sarah Mahboob Khan moved into the semifinals of the ladies event of Begum Kulsum Saifullah Khan National Tennis Championships on Thursday at Syed Dilawar Abbas PTF Tennis Complex, Islamabad.

In the first quarterfinal top seed Sara Mansoor got tough resistance from young and promising Mahin Aftab. Sara Mansoor won the first set at 6-1 by breaking third and fifth game of Mahin by playing consistent game from the baseline.

In the second set the score went up to 5-all as both players held their own serves, at this stage Sara Mansoor broke the 11th game of Mahin and took the set at 7-5.

Sara Mansoor will face Mehak Khokhar, whereas Ushna Suhail will play against Sarah Mahboob Khan in the semifinal on Friday.

In the Boy’s U-18 singles’ event Muzammil Murtaza, Muhammad Shoaib, Aman Attique Khan and Yousaf Khan moved into the semifinals by beating their respective opponents.

Top seed Muhammad Shoaib and second seed Hamza Bin Rehan will vie for top honour in the Boy’s U-14 singles as they eliminated their respective opponents.

Following are the results: Boys Under 18 Quarterfinals Muzammil Murtaza beat Saqib Umer 6-0, 6-0; M. Shoaib bear Ahmed Asjad 6-1, 6-3; Aman Attique beat Barkatullah 6-0, 6-7(5), 6-1; Yousaf Khan beat Haris Irfan ul Haq 4-6,6-4,6-3 Ladies Singles Quarterfinals Sara Mansoor beat Mahin Aftab 6-1, 7-5; Mehaq Khokhar beat Kuhunsha Babar 6-3, 6-4; Ushna Suhail beat Esha Jawad 6-0, 6-0; Sarah Mahboob beat Bakhtawar Haider 6-1, 6-1; Boys Under 14 Semi Finals M. Shoaib beat Amin Shafi 6-1, 6-0; Hamza Bin Rehman beat Subhan Bin Salik 6-1, 4-6, 6-4; Boys Under 10 Semi Finals Hamid Israr beat M. Talha Khan 4-0, 4-2; Hamza Roman beat M. Huzafia Khan 4-2, 5-4(7) 4-0 Senior 45 Doubles Semi Finals Hamid-ul-Haq & Nouman Aleem beat Moinud Din Shah & Gul Hameed 6-3, 6-3; JEhanzeb Khan & Israr Gul beat Lt. Col. Abjad & Col. Shahid 6-3, 6-3.—APP