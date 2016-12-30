Saqib Nisar takes oath as CJP today

zahid chaudhary

Islamabad

Justice Mian Saqib Nisar will take oath as new Chief Justice of Pakistan at Aiwan-e-Sadr today (Saturday).

President Mamnoon Hussain will administer the oath to him at the ceremony expected to be attended by the four services chiefs, parliamentarians, federal ministers and the family members of the New Chief Justice. Anwar Zaheer Jamali who stood retired on Friday and other former Chief Justices and judges of the apex court will also be present on the occasion.

As the larger bench constituted by Anwar Zaheer Jamali on Panama case stands dissolved with his retirement, the matter that has taken center-stage both for the political circles and common man at this moment is the formation of bench for hearing the Panama case. Addition of any new judge in the bench will mean the case will be heard afresh.

It is worth mentioning that the bench headed by Justice Anwar Zaheer Jamali conducted 10 hearings into Panama Case and on the last hearing, the court adjourned the hearing of the case till first week of January with the then Chief Justice Anwar Zaheer Jamali citing reasons that after the full court reference, he will no longer be part of the bench and that the case cannot be heard in the last two weeks of December due to winter vacations of the judges.

Justice Nisar will remain the top judge for more than two years and now all eyes are focused on him as to what course of action he takes on the Panama Case.